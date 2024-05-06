Loyle Carner to release live album ‘hugo: reimagined’ from Royal Albert Hall performance

Loyle Carner has unveiled plans to release a reimagined live album titled ‘hugo: reimagined’, which was recorded during his performance at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall in October last year.

The special concert, which also marked Carner’s 29th birthday, featured numerous celebrated guests such as Athian Akec, Jordan Rakei, and JNR Williams. It celebrated his Mercury-nominated album ‘hugo’, capturing a unique evolution of the tracks as they were performed live.

Carner shared his thoughts on the project: “Whilst touring ‘hugo’ for the last couple years I noticed that the music began to change as the shows went on. I wanted to catch a snapshot of their evolution and document how alive and fluid the things we make are. A special way to spend my birthday.”

In addition, Carner is set to headline the All Points East Festival in London on 17 August 2024. His only live date in London for the year, it will be his biggest headline show to date. The lineup for the festival includes a stellar array of special guests such as Nas, André 3000, Lianne La Havas, Ezra Collective, and Flying Lotus.

The live album will be available for streaming and purchase on CD and vinyl starting 24th May. Fans can pre-order their copies through Loyle Carner’s official website.