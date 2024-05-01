L.S. Dunes have revealed two intimate London shows

L.S. Dunes have announced two intimate shows at the New Cross Inn in London, scheduled for later this month.

The announcement was made with a nod to the seasonal changes, as drummer Tucker Rule expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “UK! April showers bring May flowers! Dunesday is upon us, see you May 28 and 29 at the New Cross Inn.”

Tickets for the London shows will go on sale at 10am on 3rd May.

The full schedule for L.S. Dunes’ upcoming tour dates in 2024 reads:

MAY

24 St Lukes, Glasgow, UK

25 Slam Dunk Festival – South 2024, Hatfield, UK

26 Slam Dunk Festival – North 2024, Leeds, UK

28 New Cross Inn, London, UK

29 New Cross Inn, London, UK

30 Trix, Antwerp, BEL

JUNE

1 SBAM Fest, Wels, AUS

3 Tivolipandora, Utrecht, NL

4 Dynamo, Zurich, CH

5 Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, IT

7 Rock IM Park 2024, Nürnberg, GER

8 Rock AM Ring 2024, Nürburg, GER

SEPTEMBER

28 Louder Than Life, Louisville, KY

OCTOBER

11 Aftershock 2024, Sacramento, CA

19 When We Were Young 2024, Las Vegas, NV

20 When We Were Young 2024, Las Vegas, NV