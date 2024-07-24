Lucky Iris have shared their new single ‘universal’, from upcoming EP ‘something to believe in’

Leeds-based alt-pop duo Lucky Iris have released their new single ‘universal’.

Out via Launchpad+ and EMI North, the song follows on from the title-track of their upcoming four-track EP ‘something to believe in’.

Lead vocalist Maeve explains the meaning behind ‘universal’: “‘universal’ is about watching the world fall apart and wondering whether you’re the only one who can see it. Am I an empath? Or am I just human? Am I overly emotional? Or is everyone else feeling the same way? Is everyone just far better at hiding it?

“The issue is it’s really hard to know the answer. So instead I’ll take an online quiz to work out if I’m… going insane… decided by which kitchen and dessert choice I think is most ‘me’. But, maybe it really is just me. I hope no one else feels this way. I hope it’s just me. Because it doesn’t feel good. But I have a feeling it might not be.”

The track was mixed by Richard Wilkinson, known for his work with Adele, Amy Winehouse, and Kaiser Chiefs, and mastered by Antony Ryan, who has worked with Oh Wonder, Hannah Diamond, and Sugababes.

Check out the new single below.