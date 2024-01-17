Lucy Rose has announced her fifth album, ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’.

The full-length will arrive on 19th April via Communion Records, teased with new cut ‘The Racket’. The news follows last year’s single ‘Could You Help Me’, her first new music since the release of fourth album, ‘No Words Left’, in 2019.

Lucy Rose says of the new track: “I wanted my new album to end on a note of defiance and triumphant; of accepting what’s happened to me, pushing through, picking myself up and continuing life in the best way I can. I also wanted to start the song thanking my son Otis for loving me throughout everything, because really in those darkest times, it was his love that pulled me through.

“The song title nods to two things, the fact that the end of the song is an onslaught of noises and instrumentation, and also the fact that before breaking my back and receiving my diagnosis, tennis was a huge passion of mine, and I got told by my doctors I wouldn’t be able to play again, or potentially even walk. But slowly, slowly, I found my way back to the court and reclaimed that part of me.

“And a final side note, this song was SO much fun to make, from start to finish, it brought a smile to my face every time!”

Check it out below.