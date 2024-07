Lucy Rose has teamed up with actor Danny Dyer for the music video of her latest single ‘Sail Away’.

The new video, directed by London-based Dylan Friese-Greene, continues the creative partnership between Rose and Dyer, who previously starred in her video for 2016 single ‘Nebraska’.

‘Sail Away’ is the latest cut from Rose’s album ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’, which was released earlier this year.

Check it out below.