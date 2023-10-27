Lucy Rose is back with a one-off live show and a new single, ‘Could You Help Me’

Lucy Rose is back with a new single, ‘Could You Help Me’.

Her first new music since the release of fourth album, ‘No Words Left’, in 2019, the track arrives alongside news of a live show too.

She’ll play a one-off, intimate night at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho on 9th January. It will be Lucy’s first return to the capital since a sold-out Barbican show back in December 2019.

“After having my son Otis, I started to suffer from severe back pain that made living my day-to-day life almost impossible,” she says of her new music.

“I sought medical help but was dismissed repeatedly. I put those emotions and exasperation into ‘Could You Help Me’. Although my back prevented me from being able to pick up a guitar, I was able to sit at the piano and play for a few minutes at a time. With Otis patiently listening, I think the music really helped lift me.

“I’d been listening to a lot of different music; Errol Garner, Duke Ellington, Kiefer, Debussy, Little Simz, and finding myself drawn so much more to writing at a piano.”

Check it out below.