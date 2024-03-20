Lucy Rose has released ‘Over When It’s Over’, a song inspired by going through hard times

Lucy Rose has released ‘Over When It’s Over’ from her fifth album, ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’.

The full-length will arrive on 19th April via Communion Records, and has already been teased with new cuts ‘Whatever You Want’ and ‘The Racket’. The news follows last year’s single ‘Could You Help Me’, her first new music since the release of fourth album, ‘No Words Left’, in 2019.

Lucy Rose says of the new track: “As you can imagine, having a baby combined with my diagnosis, it put a strain on my relationship with my husband. There was a time when I felt like we were just surviving and there was distance, however, like all things, getting through the hard times together has just made us stronger.

“We have learnt so much about each other and grown together, and I feel grateful that our love for one another was so strong that we could get through it all.”

