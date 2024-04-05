Luke Hemmings has shared a new EP teaser single, ‘Close My Eyes’

Luke Hemmings has released a new single, ‘Close My Eyes’.

It’s the latest track from his recently-announced EP, his first new solo music since 2021’s ‘When Facing the Things We Turn Away From’.

‘boy’ is set for release on 26th April via Arista Records, and was produced with longtime collaborator and songwriting partner Sammy Witte (Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings).

Alongside Sammy, Luke spent the EP sessions in pursuit of “the ache”. “It’s difficult to get across in words,” he explains. “I just know there’s a feeling that I get; there’s an ache. That seems to be the feeling I come back to.”

Of the new single, he adds: “I’m elated to share the next chapter from boy – a song called “Close My Eyes.” I wrote this as I headed into my late 20’s and felt an unavoidable wave of fear and anxiety towards the inevitable death of my youth. I found myself unable to sleep because every time I tried; it was as if a film of my life was projected onto the back of my eye lids. The mistakes, successes, everything that could have been and everything that was. I felt physical growing pains of becoming a fully-realised version of myself while having to say goodbye to the past.”

Check out the new single below.