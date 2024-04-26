Luke Hemmings has released his new solo EP, ‘boy’

Luke Hemmings has released a new EP, his first solo music since 2021’s ‘When Facing the Things We Turn Away From’.

‘boy’ is out today, Friday 26th April via Arista Records, and was produced with longtime collaborator and songwriting partner Sammy Witte (Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings).

Alongside Sammy, Luke spent the EP sessions in pursuit of “the ache”. “It’s difficult to get across in words,” he explains. “I just know there’s a feeling that I get; there’s an ache. That seems to be the feeling I come back to.”

He adds, “The majority of the songs for boy were written at a time in my life when I was a stranger to stillness. The songs were born on planes and hotel room notepads, muttering under my breath while walking through new cities each day. I was disoriented and overwhelmed by the world and my place in it. Those emotions weaved themselves through this project. The longing for more emotional understanding within myself, the isolation, grief, love, sadness and hope. They’re not intended to be consumed as autobiographical facts, but as an overly dramatic, cathartic, poetic stream of my consciousness. As if you’ve opened my diary and can only read a line from each page.”

Check out the EP below.