LULU. is teasing her debut EP with early single ‘Let Go’

London newcomer LULU. has released a new single.

‘Let Go’ follows on from ‘Yesterdays’ and ‘Save Me’, with both tracks out now via AMF Records (Greentea Peng, Loyle Carner, Olivia Dean). She’s also confirmed a new EP, ‘Dear Disorientated Soul’, arriving on 15th May.

“Let Go describes the unconditional love I discovered within my faith,” she explains. “While navigating difficult relationships, love felt like something I had to work for, fueled by a pride that made me believe I was better off alone. I grew weary of my own company. Despite neglecting my Bible, I came to realise that although I pushed God away, He remained present through friends and family, never letting go of me.”

