LULU. has released “a heartfelt reminder that the best is yet to come”, new single ‘Yesterdays’

London newcomer LULU. has released a new single.

‘Yesterdays’ follows on from her debut ‘Save Me’, with both tracks out now via AMF Records (Greentea Peng, Loyle Carner, Olivia Dean).

“‘Yesterdays’ resonates with the times when I’ve been caught up with my past, ensnared by an unending cycle of regret and guilt from revisiting moments of days that are long gone,” she explains. “The song serves as a mirror for the listener, skillfully uniting the collective threads of our personal development. ‘Yesterdays’ is a heartfelt reminder that the best is yet to come, instilling confidence and self-assurance whilst encouraging us to let go of the burdens of who we used to be.”

Check it out below.