Luna Li has shared her new single ‘Golden Hour’, inspired by spending a rainy afternoon in a meadow

Luna Li has unveiled her latest single ‘Golden Hour’.

It’s the newest offering from her forthcoming album ‘When a Thought Grows Wings’, set for release on 23rd August via In Real Life/AWAL.

The track showcases Li’s introspective songwriting, blending dreamy piano melodies with her mesmerising vocals and exploring themes of nostalgia and vulnerability, capturing the delicate experience of opening up to new love.

Reflecting on the track, she shares, “I wanted this song to feel soft and sensual, while also peeking into a psychedelic world. Golden Hour tells the story of an afternoon I spent with someone a couple of years ago in a meadow sitting six feet apart, drenched in rain water and uncertainty, but having a wonderful time experiencing a slow descent into love.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Issac Roberts, draws inspiration from the surrealist aesthetics of 1920s cinema, visually representing the yearning and nostalgia associated with romantic love.

Check it out below.

In support of the new album, Li will embark on a headlining North American tour this fall, with performances scheduled across the United States and Canada.

The dates in full read:

JULY

25 Calgary Folk Music Festival, Calgary, Canada

SEPTEMBER

10 Voodoo Room at House of Blues, San Diego, USA

11 Valley Bar, Phoenix, USA

13 Empire Control Room, Austin, USA

14 Club Dada, Dallas, USA

15 White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs, Houston, USA

17 The Masquerade – Altar, Atlanta, USA

19 Cat’s Cradle – Back Room, Carrboro, USA

20 PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, USA

21 The Red Room at Cafe 939, Boston, USA

23 Bowery Ballroom, New York, USA

24 Union Stage, Washington, USA

26 Bar Le Ritz PDB, Montreal, Canada

28 The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Canada

30 Schubas Tavern, Chicago, USA

OCTOBER

3 Globe Hall, Denver, USA

4 Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, USA

6 Madame Lou’s, Seattle, USA

7 Fortune Sound Club, Vancouver, Canada

8 Polaris Hall, Portland, USA

10 Little Saint, Healdsburg, USA

11 The Independent, San Francisco, USA

12 Constellation Room, Santa Ana, USA

15 Troubadour, Los Angeles, USA