Luna Li has announced a new album with break-up inspired single ‘Confusion Song’

Luna Li has announced a new album.

‘When A Thought Grows Wings’ is set for release on 23rd August via In Real Life/AWAL, teased by the Toronto-native/LA-based artist’s early single ‘Confusion Song’.

She says of the track: “It’s the stream of consciousness that my mind went through following a break-up; the denial your subconscious and body can have for a while when that one person won’t be in your life anymore.”

“‘When a Thought Grows Wings’ refers to an idea taking shape; from the smallest seed of a thought into real and tangible action,” she adds.

Check out the new single below.