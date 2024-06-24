Lutalo announces debut album ‘The Academy’, shares new single ‘Ocean Swallows Him Whole’

Lutalo has announced their debut album ‘The Academy’, set for release on 20 September via Winspear.

Named after the St. Paul, MN school they attended on a scholarship, the same institution that F. Scott Fitzgerald famously dissected throughout their work, ‘The Academy’ follows last year’s ‘AGAIN’ EP and their collaboration with bedroom pop artist Claud on ‘Running’ earlier this year.

On lead single ‘Ocean Swallows Him Whole’, Lutalo shares, “‘Ocean Swallows Him Whole’ is a partial Icarus reference. It is more widely about interacting with a place, environment, or person with preconceived intentions. Going into that interaction with the thought of ‘what can I get out of this’ or ‘how can this serve my personal image.’ This ultimately consumes their true self as a means to fit in or gain personal standing. Something that is rooted in our culture, and an observation I’ve made about how people engage with popular cities and people they project ideas on to. It makes sense given our society so I want to make it clear that this isn’t a position of judgment, simply observation.”

Lutalo is hopping over to the UK for a run of festival dates before touring with Nilüfer Yanya in North America this fall.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

17 Green Man Festival, Crickhowell, UK

31 Brighton Psych Fest, Brighton, UK

SEPTEMBER

01 Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester, UK

28 Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA *

30 Black Cat, Washington, DC *

OCTOBER

01 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY *

02 Royale, Boston, MA *

04 La Tulipe, Montreal, QC *

05 Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto, ON *

06 Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH *

07 Metro, Chicago, IL *

09 Basement East, Nashville, TN *

10 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC *

11 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA *

13 Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS *

15 Meow Wolf, Denver, CO *

16 State Room, Salt Lake City, UT *

18 Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC *

19 The Crocodile, Seattle, WA *

20 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR *

22 August Hall, San Francisco, CA *

24 The Fonda, Los Angeles, CA *

* supporting Nilüfer Yanya