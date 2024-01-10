Lynks has confirmed details of their debut album ‘ABOMINATION’, due in April

Check out new single 'CPR'.
Photo Credit: Mars Washington

Lynks has announced their debut album, ‘ABOMINATION’.

They’ve also shared a new single, ‘CPR’, which follows on from ‘(WHAT DID YOU EXPECT FROM) SEX WITH A STRANGER’, ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’ and ‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’, and arrives ahead of a headline tour that kicks off in April 2024.

“There’s this temptation to shrink yourself and make yourself seem all helpless and vulnerable with those guys, so they get to feel like some Big Strong Man protecting you. CPR felt like the perfect metaphor for that weird dynamic,” Lynks explains.

“I first had the idea for CPR while doing a first-aid course at my old job. I was mid-chest compression on my dummy, and suddenly the chorus just came into my head over the rhythm of my hands on the doll. I quickly ran to the toilet to do a voicenote, then got back to saving imaginary lives.”

Of the album, set for release on 12th April, they add: “I think on the EPs, I was trying so hard to get anyone to pay attention. Early on I was like, ‘Well, every song needs to be a hilarious concept’. Whereas this album, there’s quite a few of those, but there’s also songs that aren’t necessarily funny, or they’re exploring an idea rather than being really specific.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. USE IT OR LOSE IT
  2. NEW BOYFRIEND
  3. CPR
  4. (WHAT DID YOU EXPECT FROM) SEX WITH A STRANGER
  5. TENNIS SONG
  6. I FEEL LIKE SHIT
  7. ROOM 116
  8. LEVITICUS 18
  9. ABOMINATION
  10. LUCKY
  11. SMALL TALK
  12. LYNKS THINKS
  13. FLASH IN THE PAN
