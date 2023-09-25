Lynks has announced a new UK tour for 2024, and dropped single ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’

Lynks has dropped a new single, ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’ and the news that they’ve signed to Heavenly Recordings. Lynks also has sets at Live At Leeds and SWN coming up, and an April 2024 tour.

“Look, ultimately I think I’m a fairly smart, reasonable, logical young person,” Lynks says of the track. “I’ve done therapy. I give excellent dating advice. I know that a healthy breakup is a clean breakup. No footnotes, no P.S., no post-credits sequence shags. And yet the second I’m in the throes of a breakup, all that logic and intelligence evaporates. And I become what I clearly always was; a dog, cosplaying as a well adjusted human man. Unable to resist the stick when someone says “FETCH”. I’m not proud of it. But I also don’t think I’m alone. That’s what this song is about; lovely, kind, thoughtful, intelligent, well-adjusted couples turning into chaotic horny monsters the second they break up.”

Check out the new single below, and catch Lynks live at the following:

APRIL

12 Margate – Elsewhere

13 Bristol – SWX

14 Southampton – Papillon

16 Brighton – Chalk

17 London – KOKO

19 Manchester – Canvas Club

20 Leeds – The Wardrobe

21 Glasgow – Saint Luke’s

23 Birmingham – Mama Roux’s

24 Cambridge – Junction