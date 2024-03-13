Lynks has a mishap on the courts with their new single and video, ‘Tennis Song’

Their debut album is on the way.
Photo credit: El Dodds, @el_dodds

Lynks has released a new single.

‘Tennis Song’ is the latest cut from their upcoming debut album, ‘ABOMINATION’, and follows on from ‘CPR’, ‘(WHAT DID YOU EXPECT FROM) SEX WITH A STRANGER’, ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’ and ‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’. There’s also a headline tour that kicks off in April 2024.

Of the album, set for release on 12th April, they explain: “I think on the EPs, I was trying so hard to get anyone to pay attention. Early on I was like, ‘Well, every song needs to be a hilarious concept’. Whereas this album, there’s quite a few of those, but there’s also songs that aren’t necessarily funny, or they’re exploring an idea rather than being really specific.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. USE IT OR LOSE IT
  2. NEW BOYFRIEND
  3. CPR
  4. (WHAT DID YOU EXPECT FROM) SEX WITH A STRANGER
  5. TENNIS SONG
  6. I FEEL LIKE SHIT
  7. ROOM 116
  8. LEVITICUS 18
  9. ABOMINATION
  10. LUCKY
  11. SMALL TALK
  12. LYNKS THINKS
  13. FLASH IN THE PAN
SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared a new single about just wanting to go home to bed, 'In My Egg'
Music News
Honey Revenge have booked a new UK tour for spring
Music News
BIG SPECIAL have released a new cut from their upcoming debut album - check out 'BUTCHER'S BIN'
READ MORE