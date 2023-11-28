Lynks has dropped a new single, ‘(WHAT DID YOU EXPECT FROM) SEX WITH A STRANGER’.

The track follows on from recent drops ‘NEW BOYFRIEND’ and ‘USE IT OR LOSE IT’, and arrives ahead of a headline tour that kicks off in April 2024.

“Now, Grindr can be a wonderful thing – don’t get me wrong,” they explain. “But I wrote this song during a time when I was using Grindr almost like TikTok or Instagram; as a way to distract myself from reality – to not be alone with my thoughts. And, unsurprisingly, the sex that came from that wasn’t hugely fulfilling. I was seeking these encounters to try and distract myself from the mundanity of life, but ultimately leaving them feeling no different.

“I wanted to try and capture that weird oxymoron; sex without feeling, romance in a coma. What does sex become when it’s devoid of emotion? Transactional? Routine? Obligatory? Compulsive? It’s a funny idea. And one I hadn’t really heard put to music before. So I thought I’d better do it! And shout out the Docklands Light Railway in the process.”

Check out the new single below.