Mabel has teamed up with the Grenfell Foundation to raise money for the youth of North Kensington

Mabel is working with The Grenfell Foundation to raise money for local youth.

Working with SPAARKD, Mabel and a group of young survivors from the Grenfell Tower Fire have designed a t-shirt, royalties from which will be held by The Grenfell Foundation and spent within the community.

Speaking about the project, Mabel says: “As a West London native I am extremely passionate about supporting my community. Coming up to seven years since the Grenfell Tower Fire, many of the bereaved, survivors and community who were children at the time are now teenagers and young adults.

“As Grenfell continues to slip further away from the public’s minds, these young people are ready to have their say. These incredible young people have designed this beautiful T-shirt to raise money for the youth of North Kensington. The proceeds of the T-shirts will be held by The Grenfell Foundation and the young people will work together to decide how best this money is spent within the community.

“This project is about hope and justice after Grenfell but will hopefully also serve as a reminder that although our community is resilient, support is still needed. 72 lives were taken and 7 years on no one has been held accountable. We have come together on this project for both the continued fight for justice and to make sure we continue to provide opportunities for young people to heal and develop.”

Visit spaarkd.com/c/mabel for more information.

Mabel recently shared her new single, ‘Look At My Body’. A collab with Shygirl, it follows on from ‘Vitamins’, which was billed as “a return to Mabel’s early R&B roots” in a press release, and marked her first new solo music since 2022’s ‘About Last Night…’.

