Mabel celebrates the amazing women in her life with new single, ‘Female Intuition’

Mabel has released a new single titled ‘Female Intuition’, accompanied by a self-directed video.

The track, out now via Polydor Records, follows her recent singles ‘Vitamins’ and ‘Look At My Body Pt.II’, featuring Shygirl, as well as her collaboration with Ghanaian artist Black Sherif on the track ‘Zero’.

Speaking about the track, Mabel shares: “Female Intuition is about how I’ve learned to trust my instincts. In every aspect of my life my female intuition is my compass and I’m so grateful for that. This track is also a celebration of all the amazing women in my life that have taught me to be strong. I dedicate this one to all the mothers, the aunties and sisters that guide and protect.”

The accompanying visual, co-directed by Mabel and Simone Beyene, draws inspiration from the iconic opening sequence of James Bond’s ‘Goldfinger’ – check it out below.