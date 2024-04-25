Mabel is back with a new single, ‘Vitamins’

Mabel has dropped a new single, ‘Vitamins’.

Billed as “a return to Mabel’s early R&B roots” in a press release, the track is her first new solo music since 2022’s ‘About Last Night…’.

“This song is my family and friends’ favourite song out of all the music I’ve made over the past couple years,” she explains. “It’s a reminder to the man I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times I’ll always be there in his corner.

“I also dedicate the record to my uncle David Cherry that passed during the making of this song. He was a musician and I felt him guiding me musically during the session to be braver and bolder with my songwriting.”

Check it out below.