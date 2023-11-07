Mac Wetha has teamed up with beabadoobee and Aminé for his new single, ‘Fear of Flying’.

The track was originally written with Josh Scarbrow and Matt Maltese back in 2021, while Mac was going through a period of imposter syndrome.

“That’s what the ‘Fear of Flying’ means to me,” he explains. “A fear of soaring high for everyone to see, but no one likes or cares about what they’re seeing.”

Of the new collaboration, he adds: ”The thing I love most about collaboration is the idea of people coming together on a track that may not necessarily make sense, but in fact it makes TOTAL sense when you hear it… I know Aminé from back in 2019 when I produced a track on ‘Limbo’, and Bea + I go back since she took me on tour in 2021. I’ve had the idea of them being on a song together for ages… and suddenly it felt like this one was perfect. It became a labour of love, coming together really naturally over the period of 2 or so years and I couldn’t be prouder of it.”

Check it out below.