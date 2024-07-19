Madison Beer has dropped her new single ’15 MINUTES’ with escape room-themed video

Madison Beer has released her new single ’15 MINUTES’.

The track follows her recent hit ‘Make You Mine’, and has been teased both during her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Outdoor Stage and in snippets shared on social media.

The music video, co-directed by Beer and Aerin Moreno, continues the storytelling theme of her recent visual work, featuring the singer in an escape room.

Check it out below.

Beer is set to embark on a brief tour of Asia and Australia, beginning with the Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival on 17th August and concluding in Melbourne on 2nd September.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

17 Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival, Tokyo, Japan

18 Osaka Summer Sonic Festival, Osaka, Japan

22 Expo Hall 7, Singapore

24 Indonesia LALALA Festival, Jakarta, Indonesia

28 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia

30 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia

SEPTEMBER

2 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia