Madison Beer has confirmed a new tour for next February and March

Madison Beer has announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of her album ‘Silence Between Songs’, which was released in September, and include four nights in the UK. The tour’s presales will begin on Tuesday 10th October at 12pm local time, with the general sale beginning on Friday 13th October at 10am.

The details are:

FEBRUARY

24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Arenan

25 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

28 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

MARCH

01 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier

03 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

05 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja *

07 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

09 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

10 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu

12 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra

13 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

16 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

17 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

20 – Paris, France – Zenith

22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo