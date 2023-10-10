Madison Beer has confirmed a new tour for next February and March

Madison Beer has announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of her album ‘Silence Between Songs’, which was released in September, and include four nights in the UK. The tour’s presales will begin on Tuesday 10th October at 12pm local time, with the general sale beginning on Friday 13th October at 10am.
The details are:
FEBRUARY
24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset Arenan
25 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
28 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
MARCH
01 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier
03 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
05 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja *
07 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
09 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
10 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sasazu
12 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra
13 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
16 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
17 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
20 – Paris, France – Zenith
22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
24 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo