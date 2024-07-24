Madonna is celebrating 35 years of ‘Like A Prayer’ with a special vinyl reissue

Madonna is set to reissue her seminal album ‘Like A Prayer’.
The release is going to arrive on 6th September to mark its 35th anniversary. The reissue will be pressed on opaque silver vinyl as part of the Silver Collection, a series of limited-edition vinyl releases celebrating 40 years of Madonna’s career. This follows last year’s reissue of ‘True Blue’ as part of the same collection.
Originally released on 21st March 1989, ‘Like A Prayer’ was Madonna’s fourth studio album. The title-track, which recently received double platinum certification from the RIAA, became Madonna’s seventh Number 1 hit in the US.
The album features collaborations with Prince, who co-wrote and performed on ‘Love Song’ and played guitar on ‘Like A Prayer’ and ‘Act Of Contrition’.
The full tracklisting for ‘Like A Prayer (The Silver Collection)’ is as follows:
Side One:
1. ‘Like A Prayer’
2. ‘Express Yourself’
3. ‘Love Song’ – with Prince
4. ‘Till Death Do Us Part’
5. ‘Promise To Try’
Side Two:
1. ‘Cherish’
2. ‘Dear Jessie’
3. ‘Oh Father’
4. ‘Keep It Together’
5. ‘Spanish Eyes’
6. ‘Act Of Contrition’