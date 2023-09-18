Mae Muller has released the closing track from her upcoming new album – check out ‘Written By A Woman’

Mae Muller has released a new single, ‘Written By A Woman’.

It’s the latest cut from her debut album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’, which was originally set for release on 15th September, but will now arrive on the 29th.

“It’s one of my favourite tracks on the album, it’s all about the female gaze and speaking about things from a woman’s perspective, which feels right to have it as the final track,” Mae explains. “I just think that a lot of the time, what men think women find attractive is not true at all – we don’t necessarily want an alpha male, we want someone who’s in touch with their feminine side and who isn’t afraid to show emotion. Being gentle is sexy as hell! There’s enough music out there that caters for the male gaze, so I wanted to write about what I find attractive.”

The album also features previously released singles ‘MTJL’, ‘I Just Came To Dance,’ ‘Better Days’ featuring Polo G, and ‘I Wrote A Song’ – her contribution to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.