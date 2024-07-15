Mae Stephens has announced a new EP with escapist lead single, ‘Small Town Syndrome’

Mae Stephens is set to release a new EP titled ‘Securely Insecure’.

The release, which features three original tracks and a cover of Kings Of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody’, sees Stephens returning to her songwriting roots influenced by artists such as Sigrid, Florence and The Machine, and Cody Fry.

The lead single, ‘Small Town Syndrome’, reflects on the challenges of living in a close-knit community where privacy is scarce. Stephens elaborates: “It’s about being in a small town and everyone knowing everyone’s business. The lyrics tell you how I was hiding behind walls, putting on a brave face while feeling the weight of gossip and judgment. The chorus reflects the struggle to find a way out of this, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt stuck and misunderstood in a close-knit community. The song’s main theme is really of those dreaming of escape and new beginnings.”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

Small Town Syndrome

You Don’t Remember Me

Stranger

Use Somebody