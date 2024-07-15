Mae Stephens has announced a new EP with escapist lead single, ‘Small Town Syndrome’

The four-track EP is due out 2nd August.

Mae Stephens is set to release a new EP titled ‘Securely Insecure’.

The release, which features three original tracks and a cover of Kings Of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody’, sees Stephens returning to her songwriting roots influenced by artists such as Sigrid, Florence and The Machine, and Cody Fry.

The lead single, ‘Small Town Syndrome’, reflects on the challenges of living in a close-knit community where privacy is scarce. Stephens elaborates: “It’s about being in a small town and everyone knowing everyone’s business. The lyrics tell you how I was hiding behind walls, putting on a brave face while feeling the weight of gossip and judgment. The chorus reflects the struggle to find a way out of this, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt stuck and misunderstood in a close-knit community. The song’s main theme is really of those dreaming of escape and new beginnings.”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

Small Town Syndrome
You Don’t Remember Me
Stranger
Use Somebody

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Franz Ferdinand have booked an intimate Scottish tour for September
Music News
Japanese girl group f5ve have released their high-energy new single, 'Underground'
Music News
Gracie Abrams has confirmed the European leg of her The Secret Of Us Tour - including The O2 in London
READ MORE