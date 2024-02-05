Mae Stephens has shared a video for her latest single, ‘ADHD’

Mae Stephens has released a new video for ‘ADHD’.

The Kettering-born 20-year-old’s newest track follows a busy 2023 that saw her play BST Hyde Park supporting BLACKPINK, All Points East and Reading & Leeds.

“Where do I even start. 2023 gave me everything I ever wanted,” she says. “I have so many people to thank, from the people who supported me from the beginning to the fans that streamed the song to my family who have been the biggest support to me this last year. It has been one hell of a whirlwind and definitely a year I won’t forget. 2023 you gave me hope that in dark times you can push through and succeed to enjoy the simple things in life. But moving on 2024 is the time and place for some new tunes and a new turn in my musical journey. Expect some weird and wonderful surprises and maybe some hidden gems at the end. 2024 is going to be an incredible year but to send 2023 off with a bang. If we ever broke up…. I’d be 100% be sad. Thankyou 2023 you gave me my dream. Cheers!”

Of the single, she adds: “ADHD is a really important track for me. It’s about my process of going through understanding myself, and how the word ‘disorder’ is the wrong term for it, as it’s my normality. To anyone with ADHD, you are seen, and you are loved.”

Check it out below.