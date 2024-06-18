Magdalena Bay’s new video for ‘Death & Romance’ is out of this world

Magdalena Bay have released a new video for ‘Death & Romance’.

The track is their first for Mom+Pop Music, and follows on from their recent ‘Mini Mix Vol. 3’, a seven-track collection that in turn follows the duo’s 2021 album ‘Mercurial World’.

“Imagine rain pouring, streetlights glowing,” they say of the single. “You sit at home and wait for your alien boyfriend to pick you up in his UFO… but this time, he’s not coming.”

Check it out below.

The Los Angeles duo have also not long announced The Imaginal Mystery Tour, including dates in North America, Europe and the UK at the end of the year.

The EU/UK leg will visit:

NOVEMBER

7 Iceland Airwaves Festival, Reykjavik

9 Frannz Club, Berlin, DE

11 Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, NL

12 Café de la Danse, Paris, FR

13 Heaven, London, UK

15 YES Pink Room, Manchester, UK

16 Button Factory, Dublin, IE