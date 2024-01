Maggie Rogers has announced a new deluxe reissue.

The LP release is to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her debut album ‘Heard It In A Past Life’.

The limited edition drop will be available from 26th April, and includes cobalt gatefold vinyl, 7” ruby vinyl of ‘Love You For A Long Time’ and an exclusive poster.

In 2022, Maggie released her follow-up album, ‘Surrender’, and there’s another new album set to arrive later this year, too.