Maggie Rogers rings in 2024 with a preview of new upcoming music

Maggie Rogers has kicked off 2024 with a social media post teasing new music on the way.

It is anticipated to feature on her as-yet-unannounced third studio album expected this year.

Eagle-eared fans might recognise the tune. She had previously shared a clip of the track back in the summer, whilst also confirming that she was mixing her third LP.

The track has also appeared on several setlists of her live shows across 2023, including Austin City Limits in October.

Listed as ‘Don’t Forget Me’, the lyrics read: “So close the door and change the channel. Give me something I can handle. A good lover, or someone that’s nice to me. Take my money. Wreck my Sundays. Love me til your next somebody. But promise me when it’s time to leave, don’t forget me.”

Maggie’s second studio album ‘Surrender’ was released in July 2022.

You can check out the clip here: