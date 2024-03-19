Maggie Rogers has shared another cut from her upcoming third album – check out ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’

Maggie Rogers has released a new single, ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’.

It’s a cut from her recently-announced third studio album, ‘Don’t Forget Me’, which will be released on 12th April.

“I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon,” explains Maggie. “Worn in denim. A drive in your favourite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion’s motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana. I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

Maggie released her debut ‘Heard It In a Past Life’ in 2019, and followed up with ‘Surrender’ in 2022.

Check out the new single below.

The full album track listing reads:

Side A

01 – It Was Coming All Along

02 – Drunk

03 – So Sick of Dreaming

04 – The Kill

05 – If Now Was Then

Side B

06 – I Still Do

07 – On & On & On

08 – Never Going Home

09 – All The Same

10 – Don’t Forget Me