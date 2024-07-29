Magnolia Park have covered ‘I2I’ from A Goofy Movie for Disney’s ‘A Whole New Sound’ album

Magnolia Park have released their reimagined version of ‘I2I’.

The track, originally performed by Tevin Campbell in the 1995 film A Goofy Movie, has been given a pop-punk makeover for Disney’s upcoming album ‘A Whole New Sound’. The release also features Simple Plan’s cover of ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’.

Magnolia Park comment: “‘I2I’ is a huge part of black history and inspired all of us as kids to make music. The message of the song of all of us coming together is something we all stand by.”

Tim Pennoyer, director of Brand Marketing at The Walt Disney Company, says of the project: “It was important to me to have some up-and-coming bands on the album since part of the fun of the legendary ‘Punk Goes Pop’ series in the early 2000s was discovering new bands. After the release of the first single from A Whole New Sound, ‘I2I’ was the most requested Disney song by fans on social media to be covered next.”

