Magnolia Park have announced a new Halloween mixtape featuring nothing,nowhere, Ethan Ross and more

Magnolia Park have announced a new album, ‘Halloween Mixtape II’.
The “spiritual counterpart to 2021’s Halloween Mixtape”, according to a press release, the full-length is set for release on 27th October via Epitaph Records, preceded by new single ‘Animal (Feat. Ethan Ross)’.
“The song came together organically because we did it in only a couple of hours,” guitarist/songwriter Tristan Torres says. “It’s such a weird collaboration, but it works so well and sounds so cool. We got to do the video all together too – we all flew out to LA and we got to hang out and make this really cool, nu-metal-style video.”
Check it out below; the record’s full tracklisting reads:
The End: Emo Nite Rhapsody
Antidote feat.Kailee Morgue
Breathing feat. nothing, nowhere
Do or Die feat. Ethan Ross
Dreams feat. Jake HIll & Vyper
Halloween Tip 1
Haunted House
Candles
Dead on Arrival
Halloween Tip 2
Animal feat. Ethan Ross & PLVTINUM
Loved By You
Halloween Tip 3
Life In The USA feat. TX2
Manic
Halloween Tip 4
Fell In Love On Halloween