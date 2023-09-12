Magnolia Park have announced a new Halloween mixtape featuring nothing,nowhere, Ethan Ross and more

Magnolia Park have announced a new album, ‘Halloween Mixtape II’.

The “spiritual counterpart to 2021’s Halloween Mixtape”, according to a press release, the full-length is set for release on 27th October via Epitaph Records, preceded by new single ‘Animal (Feat. Ethan Ross)’.

“The song came together organically because we did it in only a couple of hours,” guitarist/songwriter Tristan Torres says. “It’s such a weird collaboration, but it works so well and sounds so cool. We got to do the video all together too – we all flew out to LA and we got to hang out and make this really cool, nu-metal-style video.”

Check it out below; the record’s full tracklisting reads:

The End: Emo Nite Rhapsody

Antidote feat.Kailee Morgue

Breathing feat. nothing, nowhere

Do or Die feat. Ethan Ross

Dreams feat. Jake HIll & Vyper

Halloween Tip 1

Haunted House

Candles

Dead on Arrival

Halloween Tip 2

Animal feat. Ethan Ross & PLVTINUM

Loved By You

Halloween Tip 3

Life In The USA feat. TX2

Manic

Halloween Tip 4

Fell In Love On Halloween