Magnolia Park have released a new video for ‘Candles’.

It’s a track from their new album, ‘Halloween Mixtape II’. The “spiritual counterpart to 2021’s Halloween Mixtape”, according to a press release, the full-length is out today (Friday, 27th October) via Epitaph Records.

The band say of the track: “No matter how dark the world gets or how broken you feel, don’t lose the light inside you.”

Check it out below.