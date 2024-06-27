Magnolia Park have dropped a new video for ‘Shallow’ ahead of their US summer tour

Magnolia Park have dropped a new video for their single ‘Shallow’.

Out now via Epitaph Records, it’s billed as “an ethereal anthem about the ebb and flow of lust and love” and marks their first new music since second album ‘Halloween Mixtape II’.

The band will be touring this summer, co-headlining the idobi Radio Summer School Tour in the US alongside Stand Atlantic, The Home Team and Scene Queen. They will also return to the UK in 2025 supporting Bowling for Soup and Wheatus on their headline run.

Check out the new video below.