Maina Doe has shared her debut EP, ‘ODIWAMS’

Maina Doe has released her debut EP ‘ODIWAMS’ (onedayitwillallmakesense), accompanied by a new single ‘Don’t Worry Bout Me’.

‘ODIWAMS’ is a six-track collection that showcases Maina Doe’s unique approach to R&B and soul, blending experimental and elegiac sounds. The EP, produced in collaboration with Finbar Stuart, 18YOMAN, LEN20 and UNO Stereo, explores themes of hedonism, solitude, and serenity, characterised by a duality of lightness and darkness.

Reflecting on the EP, Maina Doe explains: “It’s not always easy for me to be vulnerable. So, some of the more vulnerable moments are a little hard for me to grip with, knowing that a bunch of strangers are going to know me like that. The most challenging and rewarding part of this is accepting that I don’t have a choice – the music will push and continue to be made and I have to allow myself to be heard and seen and felt.”

To celebrate the EP’s release, Maina Doe has announced her first London headline performance. The show will take place at The Waiting Room on 12th September, with tickets available now.