Maisie Peters is among the newly-announced supports for Stray Kids’ day of BST Hyde Park 2024

Other headliners include SZA, Kylie and Kings Of Leon.

Stray Kids have confirmed some supports for their headline a day of BST Hyde Park.

The K-pop group will top the bill on Sunday 14th July, with additional sets from Maisie Peters (pictured), Alec Benjamin, NMIXX, KIRE and more still to come.

“To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park!” Stray Kids comment. “This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us!”

The line-up for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2024 is: SZA (29th June), Kings of Leon (30th June), Morgan Wallen (4th July), Andrea Bocelli (5th July), Robbie Williams (6th July), Shania Twain (7th July), Stevie Nicks (12th July), Kylie (13th July) and Stray Kids (14th July).

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.

