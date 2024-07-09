Make Friends have announced a new EP ‘Loaded Fun’, and shared new single ‘Groans’

Bristol-based indie band Make Friends have released their new single ‘Groans’ and announced their upcoming EP ‘Loaded Fun’, set to be released on 13th September via Ignition Records.

The EP, produced by Bombay Bicycle Club’s Ed Nash, follows the release of title track ‘Loaded Fun’ in April, and comes on the heels of the band’s performances at Dot To Dot and The Great Escape festivals.

Discussing their new single, the band said: “Groans is a song about all the little things that go wrong. The song is about reflecting on yourself and understanding all the things that push people apart. The song paints a picture of different scenarios in which you may have overthought a situation or something hasn’t felt right … the ‘Groans’ of yesterday.”

Reflecting on their creative process and evolution, Make Friends shared: “These past two years have really been about exploring and experimenting with our writing and production. We’ve been writing a ton, and along the way, we’ve noticed our sound evolving into something we’re really excited about. Having the chance to work with Ed has been a big part of that. From a writing and production point of view, it’s been really enjoyable and fruitful for how we’ve developed. ‘Loaded Fun’ is a culmination of that time spent. We wanted the new material to feel fresh to us while still capturing the spirit and energy of our influences. We’re happy with where it’s all at, and we’re just hopeful it resonates with others as much as it does with us.”

Make Friends are set to play an intimate headline show at The Old Blue Last in London on Thursday, 11th July.