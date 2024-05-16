Malice K has announced his debut album, ‘AVANTI’ – check out teaser single ‘The Old House’ now

Malice K – the New York-based project from visual artist and songwriter Alex Konschuhhas – has announced his debut album, ‘AVANTI’.
The full-length will arrive on 23rd August via Jagjaguwar, with the news arriving to coincide with a short stint in the UK that saw him perform at London’s Sebright Arms yesterday (15th May).
He’s also shared a new single and video, ‘The Old House’ – check it out below. The album’s full tracklisting reads:
- Halloween
- Hold Me Up
- Songs For My Baby
- The Old House
- Weed
- Radio
- You’re My Girl
- Concrete Angel
- Fade
- Raining
- Blue Monday