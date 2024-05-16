Malice K has announced his debut album, ‘AVANTI’ – check out teaser single ‘The Old House’ now

Malice K – the New York-based project from visual artist and songwriter Alex Konschuhhas – has announced his debut album, ‘AVANTI’.

The full-length will arrive on 23rd August via Jagjaguwar, with the news arriving to coincide with a short stint in the UK that saw him perform at London’s Sebright Arms yesterday (15th May).

He’s also shared a new single and video, ‘The Old House’ – check it out below. The album’s full tracklisting reads: