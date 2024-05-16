Malice K has announced his debut album, ‘AVANTI’ – check out teaser single ‘The Old House’ now

The full-length is coming in August.

Malice K – the New York-based project from visual artist and songwriter Alex Konschuhhas – has announced his debut album, ‘AVANTI’.

The full-length will arrive on 23rd August via Jagjaguwar, with the news arriving to coincide with a short stint in the UK that saw him perform at London’s Sebright Arms yesterday (15th May).

He’s also shared a new single and video, ‘The Old House’ – check it out below. The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Halloween
  2. Hold Me Up
  3. Songs For My Baby
  4. The Old House
  5. Weed
  6. Radio
  7. You’re My Girl
  8. Concrete Angel
  9. Fade
  10. Raining
  11. Blue Monday
