Malice K tries to overcome personal obstacles with his new single ‘Weed’

Malice K – the New York-based project from visual artist and songwriter Alex Konschuhhas – has released a new single, ‘Weed’.

It’s a cut from his debut album, ‘AVANTI’. The full-length will arrive on 23rd August via Jagjaguwar, which has already been teased by ‘The Old House’, and a few UK sets earlier this year.

Malice K says: “I think the context of the lyrics have a crossover with several themes in my life. Certain unhealthy relationships, and a general sense of struggling to overcome personal obstacles.”

Check out the track below, and catch him live at Green Man and End of the Road this summer.