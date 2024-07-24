Malice K has released a grungy new single, ‘You’re My Girl’

His new full-length is coming in August.

Malice K – the New York-based project from visual artist and songwriter Alex Konschuhhas – has released a new single, ‘You’re My Girl’.

It’s a cut from his debut album, ‘AVANTI’. The full-length will arrive on 23rd August via Jagjaguwar, which has already been teased by ‘The Old House’ and ‘Weed’, and a few UK sets earlier this year.

The track also lands ahead of his upcoming performances at Green Man and End of the Road this summer, as well as Third Man Records in London on 22nd August.

Check it out below.

