Mandrake Handshake are ushering in a new era with their single ‘Charlie’s Comet’

Mandrake Handshake have released a new single, ‘Charlie’s Comet’.

The track marks a new era for the band, following their previous EPs ‘Shake The Hand That Feeds You’ and ‘The Triple Point of Water’. It also signifies a departure, as the band bid farewell to their original rhythm guitarist, Charlie.

Speaking about the release, the band explain: “Welcome to the Spacebeach – the new era of the Mandrake. Here, where the sea joins the sky, and where the trees touch the stars and where we will have you stay a while.

“However, just as eras are born so too much they end. And so we must say goodbye to our original rhythm guitarist and one of the steady rocks of the group, Charlie. But just as comets return on their wide orbitals, so too will we see Charlie again, flashing through the horizon. And so Charlie’s Comet is born – it is not goodbye but see you soon, loved one.”

Check it out below.