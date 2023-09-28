Måneskin have announced a new edition of their latest album, ‘RUSH!’
The news follows on from the release of their recent single ‘Honey (are u coming?)’, which is included on the new record, with ‘RUSH! (ARE U COMING?)’ set for release on Friday 10th November. The album features five brand new songs in total, including ‘Valentine’, ‘Off My Face’, ‘The Driver’ and ‘Trastevere’.
The news accompanies their current world tour, which kicked off earlier this month in Hanover, Germany, and will see the band travelling across the world to visit Europe, North America, South America, Japan, the UK and Ireland, as well as their first-ever shows in Australia.
Check out the latest single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
Honey (Are U Coming?)
Valentine
Off My Face
The Driver
Trastevere
Own My Mind
Gossip feat. Tom Morello
Timezone
Bla Bla Bla
Baby Said
Gasoline
Feel
Don’t Wanna Sleep
Kool Kids
If Not For You
Read Your Diary
Mark Chapman
La Fine
Il Dono Della Vita
Mammamia
Supermodel
The Loneliest
SEPTEMBER
29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
OCTOBER
1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes
24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
NOVEMBER
1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage
3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC
22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion
23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena
25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre
27 – Singapore
DECEMBER
2 – Tokyo, Japan
3 – Tokyo, Japan
7 – Kobe, Japan
14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena