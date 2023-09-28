Måneskin have announced a new edition of their latest album, ‘RUSH!’

The news follows on from the release of their recent single ‘Honey (are u coming?)’, which is included on the new record, with ‘RUSH! (ARE U COMING?)’ set for release on Friday 10th November. The album features five brand new songs in total, including ‘Valentine’, ‘Off My Face’, ‘The Driver’ and ‘Trastevere’.

The news accompanies their current world tour, which kicked off earlier this month in Hanover, Germany, and will see the band travelling across the world to visit Europe, North America, South America, Japan, the UK and Ireland, as well as their first-ever shows in Australia.

Check out the latest single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Honey (Are U Coming?)

Valentine

Off My Face

The Driver

Trastevere

Own My Mind

Gossip feat. Tom Morello

Timezone

Bla Bla Bla

Baby Said

Gasoline

Feel

Don’t Wanna Sleep

Kool Kids

If Not For You

Read Your Diary

Mark Chapman

La Fine

Il Dono Della Vita

Mammamia

Supermodel

The Loneliest

SEPTEMBER

29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

OCTOBER

1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

NOVEMBER

1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

27 – Singapore

DECEMBER

2 – Tokyo, Japan

3 – Tokyo, Japan

7 – Kobe, Japan

14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena