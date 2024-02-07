Manic Street Preachers have announced a 20th Anniversary Edition of their seventh studio album ‘Lifeblood’

Manic Street Preachers have announced a 20th Anniversary Edition of ‘Lifeblood’.
Set for release on 12th April via Sony Records, the new release features remastered tracks, b-sides, demos and outtakes, new liner notes by John Harris and unseen pictures by Mitch Ikeda.
The release will be followed by the band’s summer co-headline tour with Suede as they work on their 15th studio album, the follow-up to 2021’s ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.
The tracklistings read:
CD
Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield, and two brand new remixes of ‘1985’ by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Gwenno alongside a redesigned digipak sleeve and including a 20 page booklet.
1985 Remastered Audio
The Love of Richard Nixon Remastered Audio
Empty Souls Remastered Audio
A Song for Departure Remastered Audio
I Live to Fall Asleep Remastered Audio
To Repel Ghosts Remastered Audio
Emily Remastered Audio
Glasnost Remastered Audio
Always/Never Remastered Audio
Solitude Somes Is Remastered Audio
Fragments Remastered Audio
Cardiff Afterlife Remastered Audio
1985 Steven Wilson’s Extended Eighties Mix
1985 Gwenno Mix
3CD Bookset:
Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield on disc 1 while discs 2 & 3 comprise B-sides, Demos, Outtakes and two brand new remixes of ‘1985’ by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Gwenno. The 3CD bookset also includes brand new liner notes by John Harris and previously unseen photographs by Mitch Ikeda.
CD 1:
CD 2:
Askew Road B-side
Everything Will Be B-side
Everyone Knows/Nobody Cares B-side
Voodoo Polaroids B-side
Quarantine (In My Place Of) B-side
All Alone Here B-side
Dying Breeds B-side
Litany B-side
Failure Bound B-side
No Jubilees B-side
Antarctic B-side
The Soulmates B-side
1985 Steven Wilson’s Extended Eighties Mix
1985 Gwenno Mim
CD 3:
1985 Alternative version
1985 Demo
The Love of Richard Nixon Drum machine demo
The Love of Richard Nixon Live rehearsal demo
A Song For Departure Demo
I Live To Fall Asleep Cassette
To Repel Ghosts Demo
Emily Demo
Solitude Sometimes Is Demo
Fragments Demo
Cardiff Afterlife Cassette
Cardiff Afterlife Demo
Solitude Sometimes Is Tony Visconti Mix
Emily Tony Visconti Mix
Cardiff Afterlife Tony Visconti Mix
Empty Souls Live At BBC Maida Vale
The Love Of Richard Nixon Live At BBC Maida Vale
I Live To Fall Asleep Live At BBC Maida Vale
A Song For Departure Live At BBC Maida Vale
Fragments Live At BBC Maida Vale
Double Vinyl:
Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield, alongside a redesigned gatefold sleeve and 20 page booklet mirroring the original 2004 CD release.
Side A
Double Blood Red Vinyl:
Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield, pressed on double blood red coloured vinyl alongside a redesigned gatefold sleeve and 20 page booklet Mirroring the original 2004 CD release. (tracklisting same as plain vinyl)
Digital:
Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield alongside B-sides, Demos, Outtakes and two brand new remixes of ‘1985’ by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Gwenno.
(tracklisting same as 3CD bookset)