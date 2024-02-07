Manic Street Preachers have announced a 20th Anniversary Edition of their seventh studio album ‘Lifeblood’

Manic Street Preachers have announced a 20th Anniversary Edition of ‘Lifeblood’.

Set for release on 12th April via Sony Records, the new release features remastered tracks, b-sides, demos and outtakes, new liner notes by John Harris and unseen pictures by Mitch Ikeda.

The release will be followed by the band’s summer co-headline tour with Suede as they work on their 15th studio album, the follow-up to 2021’s ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.

The tracklistings read:

CD

Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield, and two brand new remixes of ‘1985’ by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Gwenno alongside a redesigned digipak sleeve and including a 20 page booklet.

1985 Remastered Audio

The Love of Richard Nixon Remastered Audio

Empty Souls Remastered Audio

A Song for Departure Remastered Audio

I Live to Fall Asleep Remastered Audio

To Repel Ghosts Remastered Audio

Emily Remastered Audio

Glasnost Remastered Audio

Always/Never Remastered Audio

Solitude Somes Is Remastered Audio

Fragments Remastered Audio

Cardiff Afterlife Remastered Audio

1985 Steven Wilson’s Extended Eighties Mix

1985 Gwenno Mix

3CD Bookset:

Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield on disc 1 while discs 2 & 3 comprise B-sides, Demos, Outtakes and two brand new remixes of ‘1985’ by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Gwenno. The 3CD bookset also includes brand new liner notes by John Harris and previously unseen photographs by Mitch Ikeda.

CD 1:

1985 Remastered Audio

The Love of Richard Nixon Remastered Audio

Empty Souls Remastered Audio

A Song for Departure Remastered Audio

I Live to Fall Asleep Remastered Audio

To Repel Ghosts Remastered Audio

Emily Remastered Audio

Glasnost Remastered Audio

Always/Never Remastered Audio

Solitude Somes Is Remastered Audio

Fragments Remastered Audio

Cardiff Afterlife Remastered Audio

CD 2:

Askew Road B-side

Everything Will Be B-side

Everyone Knows/Nobody Cares B-side

Voodoo Polaroids B-side

Quarantine (In My Place Of) B-side

All Alone Here B-side

Dying Breeds B-side

Litany B-side

Failure Bound B-side

No Jubilees B-side

Antarctic B-side

The Soulmates B-side

1985 Steven Wilson’s Extended Eighties Mix

1985 Gwenno Mim

CD 3:

1985 Alternative version

1985 Demo

The Love of Richard Nixon Drum machine demo

The Love of Richard Nixon Live rehearsal demo

A Song For Departure Demo

I Live To Fall Asleep Cassette

To Repel Ghosts Demo

Emily Demo

Solitude Sometimes Is Demo

Fragments Demo

Cardiff Afterlife Cassette

Cardiff Afterlife Demo

Solitude Sometimes Is Tony Visconti Mix

Emily Tony Visconti Mix

Cardiff Afterlife Tony Visconti Mix

Empty Souls Live At BBC Maida Vale

The Love Of Richard Nixon Live At BBC Maida Vale

I Live To Fall Asleep Live At BBC Maida Vale

A Song For Departure Live At BBC Maida Vale

Fragments Live At BBC Maida Vale

Double Vinyl:

Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield, alongside a redesigned gatefold sleeve and 20 page booklet mirroring the original 2004 CD release.

Side A

1985 Remastered Audio

The Love of Richard Nixon Remastered Audio

Empty Souls Remastered Audio

Side B

A Song for Departure Remastered Audio

I Live to Fall Asleep Remastered Audio

To Repel Ghosts Remastered Audio

Side C

Emily Remastered Audio

Glasnost Remastered Audio

Always/Never Remastered Audio

Side D

Solitude Somes Is Remastered Audio

Fragments Remastered Audio

Cardiff Afterlife Remastered Audio

Double Blood Red Vinyl:

Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield, pressed on double blood red coloured vinyl alongside a redesigned gatefold sleeve and 20 page booklet Mirroring the original 2004 CD release. (tracklisting same as plain vinyl)

Digital:

Includes remastered audio of the original 12 album tracks, overseen by James Dean Bradfield alongside B-sides, Demos, Outtakes and two brand new remixes of ‘1985’ by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Gwenno.

(tracklisting same as 3CD bookset)