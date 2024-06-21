Manic Street Preachers unveil new photo book ‘Little Baby Nothings’ with photographer Valerie Phillips

Manic Street Preachers have teamed up with photographer Valerie Phillips for a new photo book titled ‘Little Baby Nothings’, set to be released on 28th June 2024.

The book compiles numerous previously unseen photographs from the early days of the band, capturing moments around the release of their debut album ‘Generation Terrorists’. The images document the band’s rise from a cult figure to a mainstay on television and large stage performances. Photographer Valerie Phillips was granted close access to the band during this pivotal time, capturing their intense performances and personal moments behind the scenes.

Nicky Wire from the band reminisced about their first encounter with Phillips: “It was a bitterly cold day in late winter March 1991 – Vox magazine are coming down for a photo shoot – like everything back then it feels important and vital – then a ball of American energy bursts through the door – wide eyed optimism and thankfully some severe sarcasm are quickly evident, It doesn’t take long to realise that some magic is happening.”

Phillips also shared her memories of the shoot, saying, “When I was a baby photographer obsessed with records and seeing bands, I was asked to get a train to a small town in Wales to take pictures of Manic Street Preachers. I hadn’t yet figured out how to take the kind of pictures I wanted to take. So I made it up. That day. With the beautiful Manics. We were both in our own starting-out all-consuming little worlds and now those worlds collided.”

The book is designed by the Manics’ long-time collaborator Mark Farrow and features photos from 1991 and 1992. ‘Little Baby Nothings’ was initiated after Nicky Wire rediscovered some lost prints in the band’s archive, prompting Phillips to explore her own collection for additional unseen images.

‘Little Baby Nothings’ is published by Longer Moon Farther and will be available in a limited edition of 2000 copies. Some copies will also be available during the Manic Street Preachers’ upcoming sold-out UK tour with Suede.