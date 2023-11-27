Manic Street Preachers and Suede have added a Margate show to their summer co-headline tour

Manic Street Preachers and Suede have extended their co-headline tour for summer 2024.

The dates kick off at Llangollen in Wales on 28th June, and previously culminated at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on 18th July – but now there’s a show at Margate Dreamland on 19th July, too. Tickets for go on sale from Friday 1st December.

Suede’s Brett Anderson says: “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers. They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Manic Street Preachers add: “We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.”

The dates now read:

JUNE

28 Llangollen, UK – Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod *

JULY

2 Dublin, IE – Dublin Trinity College **

5 Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle *

10 Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Castle *

12 Manchester, UK – Castlefield Bowl *

13 Leeds, UK – Millenium Square **

18 London, UK – Alexandra Palace Park **

19 Margate, UK – Dreamland

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

Suede recently released their ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, with Manic Street Preachers currently working on their 15th.