Manic Street Preachers and Suede are hitting the road for a co-headline tour in summer 2024

Manic Street Preachers and Suede have announced a co-headline tour for summer 2024.

The dates kick off at Llangollen in Wales on 28th June, and culminates at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on 18th July. Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 13th October.

Suede’s Brett Anderson says: “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers. They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Manic Street Preachers add: “We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.”

The dates read:

JUNE

28 Llangollen, UK – Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod *

JULY

2 Dublin, IE – Dublin Trinity College **

5 Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle *

10 Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Castle *

12 Manchester, UK – Castlefield Bowl *

13 Leeds, UK – Millenium Square **

18 London, UK – Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

Suede recently released their ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, with Manic Street Preachers currently working on their 15th.