Mannequin Pussy face their desires with new single ‘Sometimes’, from upcoming album ‘I Got Heaven’

Catch the band live in London this week.
Photo Credit: CJ Harvey

Mannequin Pussy have released a new single, ‘Sometimes’.

The track follows on from recent drops ‘I Got Heaven’ and ‘I Don’t Know You’, the first taste of the band’s newest music, and arrives ahead of two sold-out shows at London’s Windmill Brixton on 15th and 16th November.

Of the track, frontperson Marice Dabice says: “‘Sometimes’ is the internal conversation and subsequent battle that comes with facing your own desires. It is a song about the struggle of feeling a deep need for one’s independence while at the same time accepting that you are longing for someone who would understand you and be enough to draw you away from your solitude. It is the anger you feel at someone for making you feel desire. For allowing that desire to distract you from your work and your self and your mission.”

Check it out below. They’ve also announced their new album ‘I Got Heaven’, which follows on 1st March.

