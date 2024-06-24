Maren Morris enlists Julia Michaels for her new single, ‘cut!’

Maren Morris has released a new single ‘cut!’ featuring Julia Michaels, marking her first new music since her 2022 album ‘Humble Quest’.

The track delves into the pressures of maintaining a perfect façade in daily life, and was co-written by Morris, Michaels, Caroline Allin, and Joel Little, with Little also handling production duties. It marks a reunion between Morris and Michaels, who previously collaborated on single ‘Circles Around This Town’ in 2020.

Morris shared her thoughts on the song’s meaning, stating: “‘cut!’ is about me holding myself together through the day, looking well-rested, not a hair out of place, not canceling any plans with friends because that’s how well I want you to think I’m doing. Perhaps those things are all true, but at night I let the mask slip and let myself scream or fall apart to let the steam out of the kettle. It’s a cathartic release that doesn’t require secrecy, but there are worldly expectations to keep it together despite your feelings. This song gives me permission to fall apart.”

‘cut!’ serves as the lead single from Morris’s newly announced EP ‘Intermission’, set for release on 2nd August. The five-song collection will feature four additional tracks: ‘i hope i never fall in love’, ‘push me over’, ‘because, of course’, and ‘this is how a woman leaves’.